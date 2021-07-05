69 people undergo Community Leadership Training in Donegal

69 community leaders across 10 different organisations and hubs have completed a special Community Leadership Project in a bid to maximise the potential for new initiatives and funding in Donegal.

The project was funded under Peace4, and run by Donegal ETB in partnership with Donegal Local Development Company and the Inishowen Development Partnership.

The say this will build the capacity of community leaders and potential community leaders in areas that have suffered from the legacy of the Troubles.

The project manager was Adult Education Officer Martina Needham.............