365 new Covid-19 cases, Donegal remains highest incidence rate in ROI

NPHET has announced that there have been 365 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland within the last 24 hours.

As of today 51 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 14 of those being in ICU.

The latest HSE figures on national incidence rates show that Donegal still has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, at 283.3 cases per 100,000 population. That compares to the national average, which stands at 106.9 cases per 100,000, as of the latest data collected from Friday.