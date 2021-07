A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Donegal this afternoon for thunderstorms.

Met Eireann say there is a risk of scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding throughout this afternoon and into the early evening until 8pm tonight.

The weather warning is also valid for counties Tyrone, Derry, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Louth.