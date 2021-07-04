Premier Division Review: Harps defeated as Derry earn home win

Finn Harps suffered their third defeat in five games on Friday night after they lost 3-1 to Drogheda.

Will Seymour had Harps 1-0 up but three unanswered goals from Mark Doyle, Darragh Markey and Daniel O'Reilly gave the hosts the win.

Derry City earned their first home league win of the season on Friday, they beat Waterford 2-0.

Goals from Evan McLaughlin and Joe Thompson netted either side of the break to give them the win.

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...