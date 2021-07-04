Large fire reported in Railway Road area of Strabane

A large fire has been reported in the Railway Road area of Strabane, after what is rumoured to be a lightning strike hit a building in the area, and the building caught ablaze.

According to eyewitness reports, at least one building has caught on fire. There are a number of nearby businesses next to where the fire broke out, as well as a house.

The area has been cordoned off, and firefighters are currently tackling the blaze.

The PSNI are advising the public that they should avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the blaze.

They say for anyone in the area that officers are at the scene, and are asking the public to follow the officer's directions in the area.