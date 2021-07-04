Gardaí investigating garage arson in Glenties

Gardaí are currently investigating a suspected arson attack that occurred at a garage in Glenties early this Sunday morning.

They say that a suspected criminal damage by fire incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at the garage.

Several cars were set alight, as well as a recovery lorry at the site.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing, and that no arrests have been made at this time in connection with the incident.

Owner of the garage, Danny Toland, posted pictures of the damaged cars and property to Facebook...