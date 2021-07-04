All County League Wrap & Results

Kilcar recorded a 2-25 to 0-11 point victory over Glenswilly in the All County League.
Tom Comack has the full time report...
Division 1
Ardara 1-12 V 0-12 Gaoth Dobhair
St Eunan's 0-18 V 1-07 Cloughaneely
St Michael's 0-10 V 2-18 Naomh Conaill
Division 2
Convoy 2-07 V 0-13 Glenfin
Milford 0-14 V 0-12 St Naul's
Termon 3-12 V 2-13 Naomh Columba
Dungloe 0-07 V 0-09 Aodh Ruadh BS
MacCumhaill 1-13 V 0-07 Downings
Division 3
Letterkenny Gaels 2-07 V 1-04 Fanad Gaels
Red Hughs 0-08 V 2-15 Buncrana
Naomh Brd 0-13 V 1-13 Malin
Four Masters 2-14 V 1-08 Naomh Colmcille
Division 4
NPdraig Muff 2-08 V 0-11 Urris
Pettigo 1-13 V 2-10 St Eunan's