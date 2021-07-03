Varadkar: “no reason to believe” there will be another lockdown

The Tanaiste says there is "no reason to believe" that the Delta variant of Covid will lead to a fourth lockdown.

Leo Varadkar told the Irish Independent the public can still have an outdoor summer and schools will return in September due to the ramping up of vaccinations and current restrictions.

It comes as the five-day moving average of cases has risen by 34 percent in the past two weeks - it now stands at 413, compared to only 308 a fortnight ago.

Public health officials say the increase is driven by the Delta variant, which now accounts for about 70 percent of cases.

Dr Gerald Barry, an assistant professor of virology in UCD, says the government needs to take action: