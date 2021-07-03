Stephen Folan announces retirement from football

Photo: Stephen Doherty

Finn Harps defender Stephen Folan has announced his retirement from Football.

In a tweet earlier today, Folan said he decided to call time on his playing career due to injury and then went on to thank Harps for all they had done for him.

The defender has played 8 times for the club this season.

