Stephen Folan announces retirement from football

Finn Harps defender Stephen Folan has announced his retirement from Football.
In a tweet earlier today, Folan said he decided to call time on his playing career due to injury and then went on to thank Harps for all they had done for him.
The defender has played 8 times for the club this season.
I have decided to call time on my playing career due to injury, I want to thank @FinnHarpsFC for all they have done for me to date, a fantastic club with even better people, I loved every minute of playing in the league of Ireland for all the clubs I played for it was an honour
