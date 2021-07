Derry City bounced back from their defeat to Dundalk last weekend with a 2-0 home win over Waterford.

Goals from Evan McLaughlin and Joe Thompson sealed the three points for the home side.

The win see's the Candystripes move to sixth, a point ahead of seventh placed Dundalk.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes he's delighted with the result...