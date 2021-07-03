NI to introduce short-term vaccine passport before July 19th

It has been confirmed that Northern Ireland will introduce their own temporary vaccine passport system, before the full system rolls out on July 19th.

The NI Department of Health say that they will provide a written form confirming that someone is fully vaccinated, if their planned trip abroad is before July 19th.

They say the process of providing the interim documentation may take up to five days and that applicants should bear this in mind when planning their holidays.

The application process for the interim documentation will include cross-checking with details given when vaccine appointments were booked, and they will also assign passes based on date of travel and urgency.

The NI Department of Health insist people should not apply for this interim scheme if they don’t need it – for example, if their holiday is for a later date or if they are travelling to countries that do not require proof of vaccination - as that may slow up the process for those who actually require the pass.

Details of how to apply for the interim scheme are available here: www.nidirect.gov.uk/interim- proof-vaccination-document