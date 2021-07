Tyrone's hurlers came from seven points down in the final 20 minutes of their Nicky Rackard tie with Armagh to beat the home side 1-18 to 1-16.

Star man for Michael McShane's side was Damian Casey who fired over 10 points.

Tyrone will now face Donegal in three weeks time.

After the game their boss Michael McShane told the media he was proud of his team...