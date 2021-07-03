Gallagher & Mullarkey win Donegal 555

Conor Gallagher has won the sixth edition of the Donegal Wild Atlantic Way Ultra Race.

The Mayo man completed the 555km in a fantastic 17hrs 49mins 21sec.

Gallagher, a former Irish Youth International had an hour and twenty minutes to spare on his nearest challenger Columbian Julian Pedraza who came home in 19hrs 10mins 10sec.

Conor Meehan was third in 19:34:05 and Colm Richardson was the first local in the solo men finishing fifth in 20:13:01.

The highlight of the 555 was the solo ladies which was won by Lorraine Mullarkey.

The Monaghan rider battled all day with Fermanagh's Vanessa Fursden and come the latter part of the race Mullarkey move ahead to eventually win by thirty minutes setting a new course record for the ladies category of 21:20:49.

Sean Herron took the unsupported category in 22:01:51 while the first team home was the 4 man Tir Chonaill GAP in 16:24:27. The team was made up of David Mc Kelvey, Luke Cape, Jamie Meehan and Ronan Harper.

Team Lilac, which was Alan Glendinning and Paul McKeown, won the two man team in 18:56:06.