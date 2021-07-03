Dropping of Bloody Sunday cases “devastating blow” for families

The families of those killed on Bloody Sunday say they'll continue to seek justice for their relatives.

It's after the trial of a British soldier facing murder charges collapsed.

Soldier F was facing prosecution over the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney in Derry on January 30th, 1972.

The trial of Soldier B for the murder of Daniel Hegarty in the city six months later has also been halted - as evidence was ruled inadmissible.

Solicitor Michael Finucane says the families are extremely distressed by the prosecutor's decision, and that it has been a devastating blow: