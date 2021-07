The sixth edition of the Donegal Ultra 555 came to a close on Saturday.

The event was won by Mayo's Conor Gallagher who completed the event in 17hrs 49mins 21sec.

The first lady to cross the line was Lorraine Mullarkey who finished thirty minutes ahead of Fermanagh's Vanessa Fursden and set a new course record for the ladies category of 21:20:49

Oisin Kelly was joined by race organisers Sean McFadden and Eugene McGettigan to recap the event...