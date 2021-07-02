Water conservation urged in Inishowen as reservoirs under pressure

Irish Water and Donegal County Council say that a high demand for water in the last few days has led to severe pressure being put on water reservoirs in Inishowen.

They are asking that residents begin to conserve water in any way they can, to help ease the pressure put on the systems in the last few days.

Irish Water are advising to practice water conservation techniques like limiting the use of power washers, taking a shower instead of a bath, and fixing any leaks you may have.

They are also asking any owners of vacant homes or buildings to turn off the water around the property, and to check for leaks, particularly around toilet cisterns.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Donegal, Kevin Love, said:

“Our telemetry shows that demand has increased significantly in Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin Town, Malin Head and Gleenely and our reservoirs are under pressure. We want to ensure we can meet the demands of our water supplies as COVID restrictions are relaxing and the hospitality sectors reopens for business"

“In Irish Water, we are continually working with our local authority partners to look at what we call the supply/demand balance. This means that we need to ensure that we can supply more treated drinking water than is required for use. We can manage this by conserving water; losing less by repairing leaks; and supplying smarter by ensuring that all of our plants are working optimally".

More information about water conservation can be found at water.ie/conservation.