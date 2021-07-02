Time to be ambitious in fishery submission – Kennedy

The Chair of Donegal County Council's Fisheries Committee says with the Marine Minister coming from the county, now is the time to be ambitious.

The committee met this week to discuss a number of issues, including ongoing dredging efforts, the recent fisher's protest in Dublin and the announcement of Ireland's reduction in quotas for the upcoming year.

Chair of the Committee Cllr Niamh Kennedy says the council has made a comprehensive submission to the Brexit Readjustment Fund, including a request for a multi-million euro lift in Killybegs as part of a package of proposals for the port totalling €135 million.

She accepts it's a big ask, but says it's time to be ambitious..........