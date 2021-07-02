Reaction as Soldier F and Soldier B cases are dropped

Two high profile cases in which former British soldiers were accused of murders in Derry will not now proceed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has confirmed that the prosecutions of Soldier F, accused of killing James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday, and Soldier B, charged with the murder of 15 year old Daniel Hegarty teenager in Derry will now not go to trial.

The decision comes following a review of evidence in the cases.

Solicitors acting for the families of the two men killed on Bloody Sunday have indicated they will appeal.

Ciaran Shiels, the solicitor working on behalf of the family of William McKinney, is critical of today's decision, and he says it was "premature":

Meanwhile, William McKinney's brother Michael says that the families of the Bloody Sunday victims will continue to fight for justice: