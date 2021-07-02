Pringle and Harkin stress importance and potential of Credit Unions

Two North West TDs are urging the government to give Credit Unions and Post Offices the support and backing they need to provide community banking services, and offer a real alternative to the mainstream banks.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle and South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin both used a debate on the future of banking to highlight the importance of the credit union movement, and its potential to do more.

Deputy Harkin said current regulatory legislation is deeply unfair, while Deputy Pringle challenged government to support Credit Unions in the same way that it has supported the banking system..........