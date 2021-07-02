NI Covid increases will be reflected in Donegal – McCauley

Amid predictions of a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, one walk in testing centre in North Donegal is reporting a positivity rate of 11 per cent.

Donegal has the highest 14 day incidence rate in the country at 250 cases per 100,000 people against a national average of just over 100. South Inishowen has the highest incidence rate in the state at 608, while North Inishowen has the third highest at 489.

Dr Denis McCauley, Chair of IMO's GP Committee and a GP in Donegal says increasing positivity rates in the North are being reflected in Donegal, and that will continue to be the case..................