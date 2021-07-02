MacLochlainn calls for Donegal to be prioritised in pharmacy vaccine rollout

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Minister for Health to ensure that Donegal pharmacies are prioritised for supply of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is set to be available for 18-34 year olds from next Monday.

Sinn Fein Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says that now as Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country, the county must be prioritised not only for the pharmacy vaccinations, but also to fully vaccinate over-60s and people in vunerable cohorts who are awaiting their second dose of AstraZeneca.

Deputy MacLochlainn says it's now time for the Government to "step up", and prioritise Donegal.....