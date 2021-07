Finn Harps suffered their fourth away defeat of the season on Friday night losing 3-1 to Drogheda United.

Will Seymour opened the scoring for Ollie Horgan's side before goals from Mark Doyle, Darragh Markey and former Finn Harps player Daniel O'Reilly sealed the victory for the home side.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told David Sheehan that his side's performance wasn't good enough...