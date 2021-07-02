Increased number of spectators for some GAA games this weekend

The decision of the NI Executive yesterday to remove the cap of 500 spectators attending outdoor sporting events with effect from 5 pm today has allowed an increase in numbers permitted to attend Ulster Championship games in Omagh and Armagh this weekend.

The Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship Final between Derry and Monaghan takes place in Omagh evening, while Armagh will host Antrim in the Ulster Senior Football championship in The Athletic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Following consultation with local authorities it has been agreed that tonight’s minor final will have a permitted maximum attendance of 800 spectators, while 1,700 spectators will be permitted to attend Sunday’s Ulster Championship game in The Athletic Grounds.