Donegal's Georgie Kelly netted for Bohemians in their 3-2 win over St Pat's on Friday night.

Kelly fired in the home side's first on 44 minutes which was cancelled out by Darragh Burns ten minutes later.

Tyreke Wilson and Liam Burt then put the host's 3-1 up before Jason McClelland score late on.

The goal brings Kelly's tally for the season to 12.