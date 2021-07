Donegal are through to Ulster Under 20 Quarter Finals after they beat Armagh 1-17 to 0-8.

Eoin Dowling was the goalscorer for Gary Duffy's side who will now play Tyrone next weekend.

Gary Duffy told Oisin Kelly he was pleased by his side's performance...

After the game, Oisin Kelly also spoke with Donegal's Ryan McFadden...