Finn Harps suffered their third defeat in five games on Friday night, going down 3-1 away to Drogheda United.

Will Seymour gave Harps the lead on nine minutes before Mark Doyle leveled on 21 minutes and on 41 minutes Darragh Markey gave the home side the lead.

Former Finn Harps defender Daniel O'Reilly then sealed the home sides win with nine minutes remaining.

David Sheehan reports for Highland Radio Sport...