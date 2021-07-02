Ex-soldier accused of murdering Daniel Hegarty will not stand trial

The BBC is reporting this afternoon that the Public Prosecution Service in the North has dropped a murder case against a former British soldier charged with killing a Derry teenager in July 1972.

Daniel Hegarty, 15, was shot twice in the head during an Army operation near his home in the Creggan area.

Soldier B was charged in 2019 with murdering Daniel and wounding his cousin.

An inquest in 2011 found Daniel Hegarty posed no risk and was shot without warning as the Army moved in to clear "no-go" areas during Operation Motorman.