Donegal beat Armagh 1-17 to 0-8 in the Under 20 Ulster Championship in Mac Cumhaill Park to ease into the next round.

Eoin Dowling netted for Gary Duffy's side just before the break to see them lead 1-8 to 0-4.

Donegal then outscored Armagh nine points to four in the second half to set up a tie with Tyrone in Healy Park next weekend.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport...