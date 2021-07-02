Covid concerns grow as Delta variant begins to dominate

There's no stopping a Delta wave of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

The proportion of the strain in new cases is estimated to be as high as 70 percent.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is predicting significant transmission of the virus in the coming months, with a possible peak of hospital admissions due to the spread of the variant in September.

Associate Trinity College Tomas Ryan is a member of I-SAG, which advocates for Zero Covid. He says Ireland compares poorly to the rest of Europe with the Delta variant surging.........