519 new ROI Covid-19 cases, Donegal still highest incidence rate in country

It's been confirmed that there have been 519 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland in the last 24 hours.

There are now 46 people in hospital with the virus, with 14 in ICU.

Meanwhile in Donegal, in the 14 day period up to Wednesday, there have been 405 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

Donegal also still has the highest incidence rate in the Republic of Ireland, at 254.4 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to the national average of 102.6 cases per 100,000. The next closest county to Donegal's incidence rate is Waterford, where the rate is 216.9 cases per 100,000.