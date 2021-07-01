‘Your Council Day’ highlighting work of Donegal County Council employees

By
News Highland
-

The work of Donegal County Council staff is to be highlighted today.

'Your Council Day' will also showcase the role staff will play in the county's social and economic recovery.

A 'behind the scenes' view of a typical day in the council will be provided today also with #YourCouncilDay showcasing the work of council workers who make a difference to the lives of the people in their community.

A new website, localgovernmentjobs.ie has also been launched today which will act as the only place job hunters can search for all jobs in the local government sector across the country.

