‘Your Council Day’ highlighting work of Donegal County Council employees

The work of Donegal County Council staff is to be highlighted today.

'Your Council Day' will also showcase the role staff will play in the county's social and economic recovery.

A 'behind the scenes' view of a typical day in the council will be provided today also with #YourCouncilDay showcasing the work of council workers who make a difference to the lives of the people in their community.

A new website, localgovernmentjobs.ie has also been launched today which will act as the only place job hunters can search for all jobs in the local government sector across the country.