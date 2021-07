In this weekend's Premier Division clashes, Finn Harps are on the road at Drogheda United with Ollie Horgan hoping to open the gap between the Blues and the bottom two.

They will also be looking for Derry and Sligo to do them a favour by taking points of Waterford and Longford Town.

In this weeks LOI Preview Oisin Kelly was joined by former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle.