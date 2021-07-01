Vaccine portal for 30-34 year olds opens next week

The vaccination portal for 30 to 34 year-olds will open towards the end of next week.

The HSE has also confirmed 18 to 49 year olds will have a choice of vaccine.

The official advice is those age groups should be offered an mRNA option - but they can opt to have AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson if they want an earlier vaccination date.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the impact of new NIAC recommendations on the vaccine roll-out are not fully known.

He added it's not clear yet what the impact of the Delta variant will be on hospitalisations: