The Score – 01/07/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by Lorraine Mullarkey from Monaghan, one of the leading female competitors in this weeks Donegal Ultra 555.

Donegal U20 Manager Gary Duffy tells us about his sides preparations for the start of the Ulster U20 Championship against Armagh on Friday and former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle runs his eye over this week's League of Ireland Premier Division clashes for Finn Harps and Derry City.

