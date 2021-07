The rate of Covid-19 in Donegal is once again the highest in Ireland.

The incidence rate of the virus in the county is 246.9 per 100,000 people, the highest figure in the country and over double the national average.

According to figures from the HSPC a total of 393 cases have been confirmed in Donegal in the 14 days up to June 28th, the second highest next to Dublin.