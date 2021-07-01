Public Inquiry into Mica scandal needed – Doherty

The PRO of the Mica Action Group says a public inquiry into the Mica scandal will be important, but the immediate priority is to ensure 100% redress.

Michael Doherty was speaking to Highland Radio in the wake of yeasterday's inaugural meeting of the Working Group established by Minister Darragh O'Brien following last month's massive demonstration in Dublin.

Mr Doherty says he and the other homeowner representatives will be pushing to ensure that the group has reported by the end of this month, and its recommendations are acted on.

On the question of an inquiry, he says that it while cannot detract from the drive to have homes repaired, it must happen...........