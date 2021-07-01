Nursing home supports cut as visiting restricted in Donegal nursing homes

Funding put in place to provide for rigorous infection control measures in nursing homes is no longer available as of today.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin says it is unacceptable that the funding is being withdrawn when infection rates are rising leading to visiting restrictions being imposed on centres.

The HSE announced yesterday that visiting is being curtailed at a number of community nursing units in North East Donegal and Inishowen due to high rates of Covid-19 and lower than normal vaccine uptake rates.

Deputy Harkin says the Government must review the withdrawal of the funding to protect nursing home residents: