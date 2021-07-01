Lupano leaves Derry with Waterford next at the Brandywell

Ruaidhri Higgins has been a busy man this week, signing a trio of Academy players on professional terms, extending the contracts of Cameron McJannet and James Akintunde as well as bringing in the Irish League's hottest scoring property, Jamie McGonigle.

While all that was going on however, preparations for Friday night's game against Waterford were continuing apace as the home side attempts to bounce back from a rare 'away' defeat last weekend.

The Blues have already recorded a Brandywell victory this season before Higgins' arrival and the Derry boss is well aware that they'll be a handful once again on Friday night.

"They come here on a very good run and looking to close the gap on the teams above them even further. They'll look to strengthen in this window too and will be up for the game so we have to be ready for that."

"We have to focus on ourselves and get back to the levels we had been showing before last weekend and be more like we were in the second half of that game."

"Marc Walsh is likely to be out long term but he is our only injury concern. I would however also like to thank Danny Lupano who is returning to England at the end of his loan deal."

"Danny has been excellent during his time here and has been a very popular player with his team-mates and club staff alike. I want to wish him every success in the rest of his career."