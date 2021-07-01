Lifford Greyhound Stadium to employ over 100 people

Over 100 people are set to be employed when Lifford Greyhound Stadium reopens later this year.

Last week, Greyhound Racing Ireland granted a licence to the Lifford Greyhound Racing Club following a lengthy process whereby the Board considered a range of submissions from the club along with a detailed business plan.

The track will move forward on a self-funded basis with involvement from the UK Tote Group.

Lorraine Sams, Shareholder and General Manager of Lifford Greyhound Stadium says it won't just be a racing track but a community stadium: