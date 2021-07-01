Junior returns to The Brandywell

Derry City have resigned Junior Ogedi- Uzokwe on loan from Dundalk.

The striker was top scorer in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division in 2019 during a previous spell at Derry.

Ruaidhri Higgins certainly hasn’t been letting the grass grow under his feet at the start of the summer transfer window and the City manager was very happy to get the player in.

“Junior is a player I’ve always liked- he scored against us a couple of times while I was at Dundalk and I’m delighted to have him here. Bringing Junior adds to the real quality options we have in attack.”

“He’s a player I’m really looking forward to working with and I’d like to thank Jim Magilton at Dundalk who worked closely with Paddy McCourt behind the scenes to get this over the line.”

The player himself was pleased to be back in the city and was looking forward to getting going at the Brandywell.

“I had a great time when I was here before and had a fantastic relationship with supporters” he said.

“The pandemic spoiled everything in terms of Israel but to be fair I’ve enjoyed playing at any club I’ve been at. I can’t wait to get started at Derry City and I’ll be doing everything I can to be back scoring goals.”

Meanwhile, Will Patching’s loan spell at Derry has come to an end, and he’s returned to Dundalk.