There has been two fixture updates in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and both involve Finn Harps.

Finn Harps v Waterford, scheduled for Friday, July 9, will now kick-off at 5.45pm rather than the previously scheduled 8pm.

Dundalk v Finn Harps, originally scheduled for Sunday, July 18, will now kick-off on Saturday, July 17 at 4pm.