A Donegal Restaurant owner is travelling to Dublin on Monday to stand with others in the industry as part of a demonstration against the delay to the opening of indoor dining.

The group will gather outside Leinster House at 2pm to highlight to Government the fallout of the decision this week.

Linda Boyle, Co-Owner of Fusion Food Truck and Restaurant, Killybegs, told today's Nine til Noon Show that they need to be given some hope that they will return to work: