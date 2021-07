Gardai are warning agri businesses to be vigilant after a number of fraudulent transactions using cloned credit cards.

It involves the purchase of silage wrap over the phone from agri supply stores.

There's been four incidents in Co Cavan over the last week but Gardai say similar thefts have taken place in Laois, Roscommon and Donegal.

Two people were arrested last Wednesday in connection to a theft in Cavan - they've been released without charge and a file will be sent to the DPP.