The HSE has confirmed that 18-49 year olds will have a choice of what vaccine they get.

NIAC is advising that under 50s are still offered an mRNA vaccine by the HSE, however if they want an earlier vaccination they can opt to get an AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson jab.

The registration portal will open for 30 to 34 year olds towards the end of next week.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says he's presented a plan to Government on how the latest NIAC advice would be embraced: