Watch: Gary Duffy on Donegal’s U20 Championship Challenge

The Donegal Under20's start their Ulster Championship campaign against Armagh on Friday evening at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Just like the senior championship, it's straight knock out with one of the sides progressing to play Tyrone the following weekend and the other gone after just one game.

There has been no league for the counties so challenge games have been the only outlet to get match practice.

Former Donegal U16 and Minor Manager Gary Duffy is in his first term in charge of the age group and has brought in All Ireland winners Eamon McGee and Leo McLoone to his management team.

Oisin Kelly has been getting the low down with Gary Duffy ahead of Friday's game: