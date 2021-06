Visiting is being restricted at a number of community nursing units in Inishowen and North East Donegal.

The HSE Public Health Department North West has confirmed the action has been taken due to what they say is a combination of apparent high rates of Covid-19 infection, as well as lower than normal Covid vaccine uptake rates.

As of yet there are no details on exactly what nursing units visiting will be restricted in, but the HSE say visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances.