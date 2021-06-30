Tyrone’s Elish Flanagan will join English and Boyce on plane to Tokyo

After Mark English's Olympic clinching run in Spain last night, County Tyrone's Elish Flanagan has also qualified for the Tokyo Games.

The Gortin girl finished second in the 3000m steeplechase at a top level meet in Lurcerne, Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

He time of 9:42.71 wasn't enough to hit the qualifying mark but her fine run has taken her inside the top 48 rankings which gives her a place on the plane to Japan.