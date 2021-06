The trial of the man accused of murdering 28 year old Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in Goa in March 2017 will recommence next month.

Vikat Bhagat had applied for bail, citing a bleak likelihood of a trial taking place in the near future due to the prevailing pandemic condition.

That was opposed by Ms McLaughlin’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, who said she was terrified the 28-year-old suspect would be freed. and then abscond.

However, she says that's not what happened...............