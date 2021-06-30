Swan Park expected to be fully restored by summer 2022

Work is progressing to restore Swan Park in Buncrana.

A €2.3m restoration project is currently underway at the park after it was extensively damaged by floods in August 2017.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Rena Donaghey during a visit to the amenity this week says she can begin to see the new park taking shape and has praised Donegal County Council's decision to bring in to public ownership almost 9 acres of land between the Castle Bridge and the Eye of the Bridge which she says will permit much greater latitude in terms of the restoration works and allow the park to come back bigger and better than before.

John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says while some of the specialised works, such as the bridge, have been tendered, the rest of the work has been undertaken by the Council’s direct labour staff.

The Council hopes to have the park fully restored by summer next year, with a limited reopening of the park to support the Halloween Festival.