Pringle calls for more Council involvement in Donegal home-building

Deputy Thomas Pringle has called on the Government to change their approach to providing housing in County Donegal.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Deputy Pringle criticised the Government's approach to delivering housing in County Donegal, as well as the role or lack thereof the County Council can play in the process.

He also criticised the income criteria for making it onto the housing list.

Deputy Pringle says the Government should be committed to letting local authorities help solve the housing crisis...